Search

McCormack back as Hatters face Bees while Douglas starts too

Hatters midfielder Alan McCormack
Hatters midfielder Alan McCormack

Luton Town midfielder Alan McCormack has stepped up his return from injury by being named in the starting line-up for this afternoon’s development game against Barnet.

The 33-year-old, who has been missing since Hatters’ 2-1 win at Wycombe on September 16, takes his place alongside former Ireland international Jonathan Douglas, the ex-Leeds and Ipswich player currently training with Luton.

James Shea, James Justin and Lawson D’Ath also get run-outs, although Elliot Lee isn’t involved after getting 45 minutes and scoring for the first team on Saturday.

Hatters: James Shea, James Justin, Frankie Musonda, Akin Famewo, Jack Senior, Alan McCormack, Kavan Cotter, Jonathan Douglas, Lawson D’Ath, Jordan Cook, Aaron Jarvis.

Subs: Jack James, Harry Isted, Jake Peck, Josh Neufville, Arthur Read.