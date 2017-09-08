McCormack looking forward to a Swindon reunion

Hatters midfielder Alan McCormack is looking forward to going up against his former side Swindon Town at Kenilworth Road tomorrow.

The 33-year-old pent two successful years at the County Ground, winning League One with the Robins in 2011-12 under the tutelage of Paolo Di Canio, in a side containing former Hatters Luke Rooney, Jonathan Smith and Paul Benson, while just missing out on a second promotion the next season.

McCormack went to make 98 appearances, scoring two goals and on facing his old club, said: “It’s a few years ago now, but I still have great memories from there.

“We won League Two and we had a manager there who was very vocal on the pitch and off the pitch, looking back, it was an entertaining two years.

“We won the league and then got to the play-off semis the following year when we felt we could have gone on, but the promotion unfortunately didn’t happen and we were beaten in the semis.

“We had a lot of success there and a I had lot of great friends there, a lot of good times that I look back on, and hold those fond memories.”

On whether the Robins supporters will reciprocate those feelings, McCormack wasn’t so sure though, as he continued: “I got a little bit when I was at Brentford and we played each other, but I don’t expect fans to turn around and start cheering past players that are now playing against you to try and beat you.

“The fans have come to support their team and if they can intimidate other players, I think that’s good job for them.

“They’ve got every right to do that, they pay their money to support their team and they don’t want ex players turning up and helping their team get beat.

“So whatever they decide to do, I’ll take it on the chin, smile and embrace it and get on with it, try to prove a different point.”

It’s not just McCormack who has connections to Swindon either, with Town potentially lining up with four ex-Robins, with Scott Cuthbert, Alan Sheehan and also James Collins now in their ranks.

McCormack added: “We were speaking about it at lunch. 'Was he there? Was that there? What was it like when you were there? And the familiar faces that were there at the time.'

“So seems to be a club that Luton have got a few players that have played for.

“It is a fantastic club, it’s a great family club, well supported.

"There is not much around that the fans can go and support another team, so it’s great for the club to get them in and have that facility and it will be fun on Saturday going back to play against Swindon.”