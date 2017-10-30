McCormack on the mend after minor operation

Midfielder Alan McCormack will return to training at the end of the week after undergoing a minor hernia operation recently.

The 33-year-old has been out of action since coming off in the 2-1 win over Wycombe last month, missing Town’s last nine matches in all competitions.

We could have injected him again and managed him and got him through, but there’s no point. Nathan Jones

He went to see a specialist recently about the persistent injury and the prognosis is good according to boss Nathan Jones, who said: “He’s had a minor hernia operation, or a release as they call them now and he’s two weeks into his rehab so he’s making great strides.

“He’s a lot freer, he’s a lot stronger now. We took that decision, we could have injected him again and managed him and got him through, but there’s no point.

“There’s such a long way to go in the season, such an early stage that you’re better off missing him for three or four games then having him available for the other 30-odd games.”

On when he expects McCormack, who has played eight times for the Hatters, scoring once since signing from Brentford in the summer, added: “He’ll reintegrate with us at the end of the week and then it’s just about getting him up to speed again really.

“It’s been slightly frustrating for Macca as we knew we’d have to look after him in certain things, but the problems we envisaged we’d have, we haven’t had.

“We’ve solved that sort of thing, it’s just that this one is, every footballer has them, it’s just come at an untimely part of the season.”