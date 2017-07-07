McGeehan confident his sale can help Hatters’ recruitment

Ex-Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan believes his sale to Barnsley can help the Hatters with their development of future young players.

The 22-year-old had signed for the Hatters on loan from Norwich City when aged just 18, with Luton then in the Conference.

He helped Town win the title, before returning on loan once more in February 2015 and making that move permanent during the close season.

After being sold the Tykes for a significant fee last month, McGeehan thinks it should aid the Hatters’ recruitment, as he said: “As a club and the manager, they have an understanding with the players that if an opportunity that’s too good to refuse comes along and they don’t want to stand in the way of a player, then they’re going to go for it.

“Gary (Sweet, chief executive) touched on it as well with me which is a fair point, it helps with their recruitment.

“So if they want to go and get the next Cameron McGeehan from I don’t know, Crystal Palace, or Chelsea, then if they’re saying ‘you come in, you play, you do well, if you outgrow the club, then we can sell you, or if you grow with the club and vice versa.’

“Now people are probably seeing he’s gone to Luton, he’s done really well, the club have got a good amount of money in for him, we can sell him and that helps when it comes to bringing players in, so it looks like a good model for a young player like me three years ago.”

McGeehan also believes that younger players stuck in the reserves at Premier League clubs should follow his lead and seek out regular football, adding: “A lot of people look at experience now and I’ve got a lot of experience for a young player. I tell all my mates that you need to go out and play games.

“I’m happy I did it at the time and I’m lucky that Luton and John Still picked me to go there, while I’m happy I repaid the favour, helping them with not just promotion, but kicking on from there.”