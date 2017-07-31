McGeehan convinced Jones will lead Luton up

Former Hatters midfielder Cameron McGeehan remains convinced that under boss Nathan Jones, his old team-mates are destined for success this season.

The 22-year-old, who will be plying his trade in the Championship with Barnsley this term after leaving Kenilworth Road with a heavy heart, is confident his former side will be celebrating a promotion in May.

I think it will be a good season, I’m sure they will get promoted this year, I fully expect them to. Cameron McGeehan

He said: “I think Nathan Jones is such a good manager for that level. He’s learning all the time as he’s young as well, but this will be the year.

“I’ll be watching from a distance, but he’s made some good signings already.

“He’s got a bit more experience in that squad now as well, but I’m sure that the energy and youth will still be there too. I’ve still got good friends at Luton and they’re all looking forward to it.

On the squad that is in place, McGeehan added: “I know he’s (James Collins) done quite well for that level, so has got that experience.

“It was a shame to see Jack (Marriott) move on, but he wasn’t getting the games he would have liked to.

“They’ve got Hylts (Danny Hylton) there still, he’s been on fire, so I’m sure he’ll carry on through to next year.

“Hopefully Pelly Ruddock can kick on again, they’ve got some great young players too.

“James Justin, Glen Rea and a lot of experience from last season so hopefully they can put that to their advantage now.”

Meanwhile, McGeehan didn’t think there would be any hangover from last season’s heartache of losing in the play-offs to Blackpool, when Town conceded in the dying seconds to suffer a 6-5 overall defeat.

He added: “It’s a different squad, different players, I don’t think that will be a problem in it lingering.

“It might just give them the energy and emphasis they need going into the season to just push them on, kick them on almost, instead of holding them back.”