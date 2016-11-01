McGeehan in the running for fans award

Hatters midfielder Cameron McGeehan is in contention to be named the PFA Fans’ League Two Player of the Month for October.

An expert panel from Sky Sports, including Paul Merson, Ian Holloway and Peter Beagrie has produced the shortlist of contenders for each league, with voting for the League Two honour starting at the weekend.

McGeehan, who scored twice in the month to join Luton’s leading scorer Danny Hylton on eight goals, is up against Andy Williams (Doncaster), Ben Purrington (Plymouth), Jason Kennedy (Carlisle), Luke Berry (Cambridge United) and Matt Green (Mansfield) for the award.