McGeehan out for a ‘number of months’ after leg break

Luton Town midfielder Cameron McGeehan could well be out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg against Portsmouth on Monday.

The 21-year-old caught his studs in the turf while challenging Pompey skipper Michael Doyle during the 1-0 defeat at Fratton Park and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, before being transferred to the London Bridge Hospital.

Yesterday afternoon he was seen by top consultant orthopaedic surgeon Paul Culpan, who will operate on the 11-goal midfielder’s left leg once the swelling has reduced.

Speaking to the club’s official website, boss Nathan Jones, who visited McGeehan in hospital after the game, said: “Cameron’s picked up a relatively bad injury that’s going to keep him out for a number of months.

“We don’t know how long until the surgeon completes the operation, but as soon as it has been done we’ll have a clearer picture of timescale and rehabilitation.

“What we do know from Cam though is that he’s strong, he’s driven, he’s a young, super-fit athlete and that gives him every chance to come back better than ever.

“The kid has a fantastic work ethic every day he’s in the football club, and that attitude to the work he will have to do day-to-day will be highly conducive to him making a speedy, safe recovery.

“He knows we’re all right behind him and that he’ll get the very best support from the superb medical staff we have at the club.”