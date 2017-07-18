McGeehan praises Town's medical team as he nears return

Former Town midfielder Cameron McGeehan has praised the club’s medical staff for the way they handled his leg break suffered against Portsmouth at the turn of the year.

The 22-year-old hasn’t kicked a ball competitively since January 2 after he suffered the injury at Fratton Park against Portsmouth.

He has since move on from Kenilworth Road, joining Championship side Barnsley for an undisclosed fee this summer, and although is yet to feature in the Tykes' pre-season campaign, thanked Luton for their efforts to ensure he is close to a return.

He said: “I’m pretty much there now, just training lightly with Barnsley. I’m not going mental, I just need to build my fitness up as well, and I’m almost there.

“Luton’s medical staff were really good with me, they got me into a really good position ahead of schedule, so I was really happy with how I was treated there.”

The fact that the Tykes were the ones who maintained their interest in McGeehan despite his injury too, with a deal almost being done in the January transfer window, made him always favour a move to Oakwell when the time came.

He added: “You’re in a bit of precarious position when you’re injured and someone had the belief to go for me, so it was nice to know that clubs were in for me.

“The decision was a bit more narrow when I got injured, but it was great they showed that belief in me, as a football club, as a manager in Paul Heckingbottom.

“They said that ‘we really, really believe in you’ and that’s a really nice thing to happen and made the decision, when it came to the time, easy for where I wanted to go, because that was a big reason as well.

“They’ve got a lot of players from the lower divisions, that sort of structure where they bring players up and give them experience, trust and believe in them, so it’s a great club to be at.

“It’s a really good manager as well, and a good set of lads, so I’m just looking forward to getting the games now.”