McGeehan’s pride after reaching 100 for the Hatters

It was a proud moment for Hatters midfielder Cameron McGeehan as he made appearance number 100 for the club during Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Exeter City.

The youngster initially moved to Kenilworth Road on loan from then Premier League Norwich City back in January 2014.

He stayed until the end of the season, before returning to Luton on loan once more the following campaign, making the move permanent in June 2015.

On reaching his landmark at the tender age of 21, McGeehan said: “I’m very proud to play for a massive club like Luton, since the first day I came here I’ve loved every minute.

“The fans have warmed to me and helped me a lot and I’ve met a lot of good players, good friends, good people behind the club; the staff.

“It has been great ever since John Still put the trust and took a gamble on me as an 18-year-old.

“It has flown by and slowly we’re building stuff here under the new manager.

“Hopefully we can push on now and I think the transition has come at the right time for the club and I’m glad to be part of it with Nathan Jones, moving on into the future.”

McGeehan, who started his career at Fulham and then went to Chelsea as a 10-year-old, before moving to the Canaries in 2011, has drawn praise this week from both Hatters boss Nathan Jones and assistant Paul Hart for his willingness to make a name for himself.

The midfielder left Carrow Road to forge a reputation, with a number of players of his age at Premier League clubs making just a handful of first team appearances, if any, by the time they reach 21.

On why he made the decision to drop out of the top flight, McGeehan said: “I believe in myself so it was just a case of going out and trying to show everyone else that I am a player and that I can push on.

“You want to get as high as you can and play at the highest level and the way to do it is to play games.

“To sign for a massive club like Luton is good for me. I was a bit lucky because they were in a precarious position and shouldn’t have been as low as they are.

“But it suited me, being a young player, coming in, playing in the Conference and being part of the team that got them out of the Conference and now hopefully part of the team that can get up through the leagues.”

Number two Hart said: “He’s a promising player, a developing player still, so I’m delighted and I’m very pleased that he’s reached that milestone.

“For a boy who’s so dedicated to his job, it’s a good achievement. For me, players with ambition put themselves to the test.

“U23 football, academy football, whatever you want to call it, doesn’t bridge the gap between academy and first team football.

“It doesn’t give you the edge. He took that gamble and I think he’ll find, if he maintains his hunger and desire to improve, that he’ll reap the benefits.