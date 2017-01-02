McGeehan suffers leg break against Portsmouth

Hatters boss Nathan Jones confirmed that midfielder Cameron McGeehan suffered a broken leg against Portsmouth this afternoon.

The 21-year-old went down in agony on 15 minutes after what looked an innocuous challenge with Michael Doyle and was eventually stretchered off.

Speaking afterwards, Jones admitted the worst about the injury, while also revealing the club had recently turned down another offer for his services too.

He said: “We think it’s a leg break and that’s the frustrating thing for us, because he’s in wonderful form.

“We’ve just turned down a lot of money for him so it’s a real travesty for the kid and a travesty for us.

“He’s just gone to hospital to have an x-ray so that’s been confirmed.

“We’ve had inquiries about him, he trusts us with his future, it’s just sad it’s happened today in such a big game as well.

"That kid just wants to play football, wants to get better, wants to develop, you know he’s injured, so it’s a sad one and we hope that he recovers quickly."

On how long he thought McGeehan might be out for, Jones said: “I don’t know, I can’t say too much now as we haven’t had the full diagnosis.

“But we’ll just make sure he comes back safe so he’ll continue his progression.”

Meanwhile, when asked what he thought about the tackle from Doyle, Jones said: “I’ll have to see it again before I comment on it as I wouldn’t like to comment if it wasn’t (a foul).

“At the minute, it’s just a real, real, real travesty for the kid more importantly but also for us.”

Hatters skipper Scott Cuthbert added: “He’s a young lad, it’s probably his first experience of a serious injury and is never nice for anyone.

“I was saying to Stephen O’Donnell before the game he’s a real strong character, a real confident character, so he’ll bounce back.”