McQuoid hopes Tottenham goal will hasten his Hatters exit

Striker Josh McQuoid is hoping that his goalscoring cameo during Luton’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur’s U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy last night could finally bring an end to his time at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old has been on the transfer list since the summer, after being deemed surplus to requirements by boss Nathan Jones, but is yet to find a new club.

He came off the bench to nod home the equaliser from Jack James’s cross in the second half, his eighth goal for the club and first since a brace at Swindon in the same competition during December of last year, while also netting in the triumphant penalty shootout too.

Speaking afterwards, McQuoid wants his display to make other clubs sit up and take notice, ensuring he is no longer a Hatter once the transfer window closes at the end of the month, as he said: “Hopefully, fingers crossed I can leave before then. If not we’ll see what happens, it’s still up in the air, I don’t know much at the minute.

“My future will be elsewhere, but the situation is still the same, I haven’t yet had any offers from anyone, so I’m just still waiting.

“I’ve been in and out training with the first team, but he’s (Jones) been good to me to be fair.

“I’ve just shown a good attitude, hopefully tonight has shown a few people what I can do and hopefully someone comes in for me.

“It was good to get in the public eye really, get some minutes under my best as obviously I haven’t played that much this pre-season, so fitness wise that was another positive.”

Boss Jones was also hopeful that McQuoid’s 45 minutes of football will bolster his chances in seeking new employment, as he said: “What we need to do is find him another club so that he can continue and develop his career, as he’s still a young man and got plenty of football in him.

“But credit to him, he’s kept himself fit, he trains well and he did well tonight.

“I’m not going to chastise him or castigate him or isolate him away from the group because he’s a good lad.

“I’ve got no problem with him and he’s worked hard for me since I’ve been here.

“Hopefully he can move so he can continue his career, as otherwise his career will stifle if he stays here, but I want to help him as much as I can in whatever way I can.”

Despite his lack of first team action, McQuoid hadn’t featured for Luton since January and finished last season on loan at Stevenage, Jones praised the ex-Bournemouth striker for never playing up behind the scenes.

He said: “He’s shown a great attitude, but I keep reiterating, it’s never been a problem with Josh McQuoid’s attitude.

“What it is, his game time will be limited. Tonight we could give him a bit of game time and I thought he showed an excellent attitude, a real desire to do well and I’ve praised him in front of everyone because I’ve got no beef with Josh McQuoid, I’ve not got a problem with Josh McQuoid, it’s just we’ve got a few people who are ahead of him.”

McQuoid himself was keen to not let his disappointment of not playing affect his approach either, as he added: “I’m not the sort of bloke to not give it my all. Every time I go out there I try.

“I’ve got a point to prove, whether it’s to people here or to people somewhere else, so I just try my best and see what I can do.

“There’s no point in not trying or having a bad attitude about it as that gets you nowhere.

“As long as I’m here, I’m going to be good around the place and be positive and have a good attitude.”