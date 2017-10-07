Money back in management with Solihull Moors

Former Luton Town boss Richard Money is back in management once more after taking charge of National League strugglers Solihull Moors this week.

The 61-year-old has taken over after Liam McDonald was relieved of his duties, with his first match, this afternoon’s home clash against Hartlepool United.

I can vouch for his formidable skills as a coach. I really look forward to teaming up with him again. Mark Fogarty

After a playing career which included spells at Scunthorpe United, Liverpool, Luton, Portsmouth and Fulham, Money, who had also managed Scunthorpe and Walsall, was appointed as Luton chief in 2009 after leaving his position as academy director at Newcastle United.

He guided the Hatters to second in the Conference, as they were beaten in the play-offs by York City, before leaving the club in March 2011.

Money became Cambridge United head coach, leading them back to the Football League, until he departed in November 2015 and has since been academy director at Atlanta United and Norwich City, until August, as he had been looking for a return to first team management.

On becoming Moors boss, he said: “There is ambition and potential at Solihull Moors but my first job is to focus on accumulating points. It is about winning the ‘next game’ and that will give hope to the players, the fans and the board.

“I am not a magician and I know we will lose some matches as we move forward. I want to build confidence and we will then see where it takes us.”

Director of Football Mark Fogarty added: “I am absolutely delighted that we have attracted manager with the record and profile of Richard Money.

“He is exactly what we need right now at Moors and having worked with him, I can vouch for his formidable skills as a coach. I really look forward to teaming up with him again.”