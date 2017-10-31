Money quits as Solihull boss after just 26 days

Former Luton boss Richard Money has resigned as manager of National League bottom club Solihull Moors after just 26 days in charge.

The 62-year-old took over at Damson Park on October 5, following the departure of previous manager Liam McDonald, but has walked away ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup first-round tie at Wycombe.

On his reasons for leaving, Money said: “There are so many people at this club who have worked so hard to get it to the level it is playing at right now and it deserves to stay there.

“To do so it needs someone who can fully commit to the club’s future and unfortunately I am unable to do that right now.”

Money had started with a 2-1 home defeat against Hartlepool. before winning 2-1 at Ossett Town in the FA Cup.

He then oversaw a 4-2 loss at Guiseley, before winning 2-1 at Eastleigh, although suffered a 4-0 home reverse to AFC Fylde on Saturday.

A club statement said: “After discussions with the board, Richard Money has decided to resign as first-team manager.

“Solihull Moors are disappointed that Richard’s short time in charge has ended so soon and will commence the search for a replacement immediately”