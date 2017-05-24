Moore goes back but door not completely shut on Palmer returning to Luton

Town boss Nathan Jones hasn’t completely ruled out signing striker Ollie Palmer on a permanent basis in the summer.

The 25-year-old was brought in on loan from Leyton Orient on transfer deadline day and scored three goals, including a last minute winner against Blackpool in his 18 appearances, although only four were from the starting line-up.

Town keeper Stuart Moore

Keeper Stuart Moore won’t be returning though after he headed back to Reading having played 10 times for Town, although his spell was blighted by an untimely error in the play-off final second leg against Blackpool that allowed the Tangerines to draw level in the tie, as the visitors then went on to triumph 6-5 on aggregate.

When asked about the duo, Jones said: “We wish Stuart all the best, he’s returned to his parent club.

“Ollie is slightly different, but at the minute we are looking for a different type.

“Despite his size, he’s a little bit similar to what we’ve got, so we’re looking at other avenues.

“The door isn’t 100 per cent shut for Ollie Palmer, it’s just we’re seeing what we can get in.”