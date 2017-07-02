Moore heads to Bluebirds

Former Luton goalkeeper Stuart Moore has signed a one year deal with National League side Barrow.

The 22-year-old joined the Hatters on loan in January after Christian Walton had been recalled by Brighton, but had a shaky debut in the 3-2 defeat to Cheltenham Town after being thrown in at the last minute.

He then lost his place to Arsenal loanee Matt Macey one game later, only to earn a recall after the Gunners’ stopper headed back to the Emirates due to an injury crisis.

Moore then played the final eight matches of the season, but was badly at fault for Blackpool’s second goal in their 3-3 play-off semi-final second leg draw with Luton at Kenilworth Road, which saw Town crash out 6-5 on aggregate.

The keeper was then released by the Royals in the summer and has now penned a contract with the Bluebirds, who finished seventh last season.

Luton are currently in a market for a keeper with only summer signing Marek Stech at the club as Craig King rejected a one year deal last week after revealing a battle with depression.