Mpanzu ready for Foxes test

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is looking forward to testing himself against Premier League opposition when former champions Leicester City head to Kenilworth Road this evening.

The Foxes shocked the footballing world by lifting the 2015-16 title and could well feature the likes of England international Jamie Vardy, plus wantaway Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez.

It’s a good test for the start of the season and hopefully push us and see where we stand against higher league opposition. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Town then host Sky Bet League One side Scunthorpe United at the weekend as Mpanzu said: “It’s two big teams, Scunny were doing well in League One and Leicester obviously, are former Premier League champions.

“So it’s a good test for the start of the season and hopefully push us and see where we stand against higher league opposition.

Mpanzu had another hour during the 2-0 win at Boreham Wood on Saturday and hopes to increase his minutes when Craig Shakespeare brings his side to Bedfordshire.

He added: “The gaffer said we’re getting close to the season now, so we’ve got to get gritty and get our match tempo for League Two.

“Game time is game time, getting minutes under the belt.

“It’s not quite the same as a game, but was good to get some minutes and hopefully I can get some more on Wednesday and push on.”