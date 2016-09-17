Mullins demands a reaction from Luton against Red Devils

Hatters defender Johnny Mullins is hoping for a reaction from his side as they look to bounce back to winning ways at Crawley Town this afternoon.

Town could have cemented their place at the top of the table on Saturday, only to fall to a 2-1 home defeat against Grimsby Town.

What’s got us to the top of the league was missing and we have to come back on Saturday and have a reaction. Johnny Mullins

Mullins, 30, said: “It was a very disappointing afternoon, we weren’t quite at it in the first half, weren’t quite at it all game.

“What’s got us to the top of the league was missing and we have to come back on Saturday and have a reaction.”

Luton did improve once Glen Rea levelled the scores on the hour mark, but were beaten late on as Omar Bogle bagged his second of the afternoon.

Mullins continued: “After we got the goal back we were in the ascendancy and should have got the second goal.

“We certainly shouldn’t have been caught out by what happened. We knew their threats and we didn’t listen enough or got caught out which is extremely disappointing, so we’re very disappointed and very upset.”

Despite never being at their best, Luton still created a host of chances in the second half and might have come away with a flattering victory, as Mullins added: “There were still parts when we did move the ball that you see what a good side we are.

“But we have to do the defensive side of the game and have the work ethic for all that to come to fruition and for whatever reason we were slightly off it.

“There were a few words said (at half time), to come out, play with more intensity, press with more intensity, and get after the ball, which we did.

“It wasn’t brilliant in the second half, but certainly better than the first, which I guess wasn’t difficult.”

Mullins was impressed by summer signing Isaac Vassell’s introduction at half time though, for the injured Danny Hylton.

He added: “I thought Isaac came on and showed his quality and everything was there apart from just that goal as he didn’t get the rub of the green.

“But I thought he was excellent when he came on and if he continues to do what he’s doing every day, works hard in training and gets his chance, then a goal would have probably been perfect for him.”