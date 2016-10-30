Search

Mullins lauds Walton’s ‘wonderful’ late penalty save

Christian Walton is congratulated by Glen Rea after saving Vadaine Oliver's late penalty

Christian Walton is congratulated by Glen Rea after saving Vadaine Oliver's late penalty

0
Have your say

Hatters defender Johnny Mullins labelled keeper Christian Walton for his ‘wonderful’ penalty save to ensure Luton took a point from their trip to Notts County yesterday afternoon.

Component:1.7653089.1477814503, , ,$mergedBody