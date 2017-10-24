Mullins: Quality of Hatters’ squad is just ‘ridiculous’

The quality of the squad assembled by Luton boss Nathan Jones has been labelled as ‘ridiculous’ by defender Johnny Mullins.

Hatters’ experienced centre half has already experienced promotion from League Two twice in his career and when asked where the group of players at Kenilworth Road rank compared to the sides he had been part of, Mullins said: “This squad is ridiculous in terms of quality.

“The teams I’ve played in before maybe it was the team and then three or four others.

“Here we can probably fill two teams that would give it a good go.

“We’ve really got to use that to our advantage, as when people are coming in, they’re hungry to stay in and do well and that’s only going to bode well.

“The way that it looks to me is if we do what we do and keep working hard, we’ve got a hell of a chance.

“Football’s a hard game and when you think you’re doing well, it’s got a habit of creeping up on you.

“So everyone’s keeping their feet firmly on the ground and come May 5th, or whatever it is, hopefully we’re all celebrating together.”

Striker James Collins, who has gone up three times already from this league, had a similar view to his team-mate.

He said: “A lot of aspects of this team reminds me of teams I’ve had success with in the past.

“We’ve got good depth in the team, got good experience, got good young lads, got a great manager, got great fans.

“I worked with a guy, Graham Turner, who always used to say, two points a game gets you promoted and if we’re on that track then it’s great testament to everyone.

“It’s all a recipe for success, so it would be a disaster if we didn’t take advantage of that this year.”