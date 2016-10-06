Mullins returns as Jones faces serious selection headache

Hatters will have defender Johnny Mullins back for Saturday’s League Two clash against Crewe Alexandra.

After missing the last two matches with a tight hamstring, Mullins has been fit enough to train this week, although the game is too early for Glen Rea’s return from knee medial ligament damage, as boss Nathan Jones said: “He’s (Mullins) back in training today so providing he doesn’t get any reaction then he’s available for selection as well.

“Glen Rea, he’s not far off. He was a bit tentative last week in training and we were reluctant to test him, but this week he’s been way, way more like himself, and he’s very, very close.”

After Tuesday night’s wonderful 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Trophy and the emergence of the likes of Akin Famewo, Frankie Musonda, Zane Banton and Tyreeq Bakinson, then Jones knows he has a hugely difficult selection ahead of him.

He added: “Now it’s a real headache, because now it’s Saturday, Saturday and I’m going to put teams out that I want to win games with.

“Everyone’s had minutes, everyone’s ready, so now it’s not having to look after anyone or anything, now we’re competing.

“It’s an exciting time for us and it is a difficult decision for us because there won’t be any right or wrong.

“If you look at the players we’ve got, I could quite comfortably make seven or eight changes and it wouldn’t weaken the side one iota, so there’s a real competition and the players have embraced that.

“We want everyone competing and we have that literally in every single position, so if one comes out, it shouldn’t theory affect the team.”