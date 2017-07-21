Mullins: Sibbald would be a 'top quality' signing for Luton

Should Falkirk’s Craig Sibbald join the Hatters then it will be another ‘top quality’ acquisition according to Town defender Johnny Mullins.

The centre half spent a week out with the Bairns’ attacking midfielder in Slovenia after he joined Luton’s training camp.

An injury prevented Sibbald from showing just what he was fully capable of, but Mullins was impressed nonetheless, saying: “I roomed with him, he was a really nice lad. You could see when he played he had real quality and he’s a good player.

“It’s a difficult one when you see players come in and get a little injury but he did really well.

“He’s another one that the calibre of player we’re looking at is top quality.”

Meanwhile, striker Elliot Lee added: “Craig did really well, he’s a good lad. I don’t know what the latest on him is but he was a good player.”