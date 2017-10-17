Mullins urges Town to overtake Grecians

Hatters centre half Johnny Mullins wants his side to climb above promotion rivals Exeter City with victory at St James Park this evening.

Luton go into the game in third place, just two points adrift of the Grecians, with victory possibly good enough to take them to the summit, depending on Notts County’s result at Crewe Alexandra.

Hopefully we can go down there, get the three points and overtake them in the league. Johnny Mullins

Mullins said: “They’re a good side and have got good players, but we’re a good side.

“We’ve got a hell of a squad, we can use it and when players come out, players come in. So hopefully we can go down there, get the three points and overtake them in the league.

“We’ve got to kick on, we’ve got a massive game and another one Saturday and they keep coming.

“We know what we want to do this season and we’ve just got to keep pushing towards that.”

The former Oxford defender is also looking to keep his place for the clash after replacing Alan Sheehan, who was at the birth of his first child, for Saturday’s 7-1 hammering of Stevenage.

Sheehan is now back and available, but Mullins is hopeful he has done enough to warrant a longer stay in the side.

He added: “That’s football, Sheez was absolutely on fire, playing really well, so the manager’s got decisions.

“That’s what he says he wants, competition all over the place and every position has got that.

“You just want to play and push your stake as much as you can.”