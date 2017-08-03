Mullins: We’re going for the League Two title

After casting his eye over the summer additions at Kenilworth Road, defender Johnny Mullins knows the Hatters have only one thing on their mind this term - the League Two title.

The centre half has seen eight new signings head to Luton, including the likes of James Collins, Andrew Shinnie, Alan McCormack, Elliot Lee and Jack Stacey.

There’s no hiding behind it, no shying away from it, we’re going for one thing this season and that’s to go up and win the league in my opinion. Johnny Mullins

Mullins now knows that the recruitment done by manager Nathan Jones has upped the ante in terms of expectation levels, as he said: “You’ve only got to look at the calibre of the people brought in, it shows real intent by the gaffer and the football club.

“The signings we’ve made added to what we already had last year has really cemented that in my mind.

“We’ve just got to gel which we are doing at the minute, work hard on the training pitch and hopefully it all comes together nicely.”

The additions are all of an experienced nature too, with Collins, McCormack, Marek Stech and James Shea enjoying promotion-winning campaigns in their careers so far.

Mullins, 31, agreed it might have been an area that was lacking at times last term, as he continued: “Possibly, it could be something the gaffer earmarked.

“I think experience is always a good thing with the youth that we have in the squad to kick everyone on and to do what they’re doing, the likes of JJ (James Justin).

“Experience in certain areas is massive and the gaffer’s done that, now it’s all about putting that into practice and kicking on.”

The former Oxford and Rotherham defender is now hoping to play an important part for the Town this season and feels he is in the right place to do so after his injury problems have finally cleared up.

On his hamstring problem that curtailed his involvement last term, Mullins added: “For me personally it’s as good as gold.

“I’ve got no complaints, I’ve just got to get back into the rhythm of it, find my feet and I feel like I’m getting there.

“The more I play the better I feel, so it feels fine and hopefully that can continue.

“Competition is only good for the football club, it’s fierce and it is like that all over the pitch. Hopefully that helps Luton Town and can make us achieve what we want to achieve.”