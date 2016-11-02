Murray scores twice as Luton U18s knock Bees out of FA Youth Cup

Luton Town U18s reached the second round of the FA Youth Cup on Tuesday night after coming from a goal down to win 3-1 at Barnet.

The Hatters had the better of the opening exchanges, as Freddie Hinds’ attempted bicycle-kick after five minutes didn’t quite come off, while he also headed Kavan Cotter’s free kick just over.

Defender Ciaren Jones made a fine block from Daniel Cheema before the Bees were awarded a penalty when Tyreeq Bakinson was adjudged to have brought down Ephron Mason-Clark in the Hatters box after 23 minutes.

The striker took the resulting spot-kick himself, but dragged wide of Lewis Todd’s goal.

Despite the miss, Barnet struck moments later when Greg Adinna headed into the net from eight yards.

Luton were then denied a leveller by the woodwork as George Murray’s 20-yard effort cannoned back off the crossbar after 35 minutes.

However, he made amends shortly afterwards as when Jack Snelus’ shot was parried by Charlie Busby, Murray hammered home the rebound from close range.

Hinds saw his shot saved by Busby before the break, while in the second half, Luton had their crucial second goal with 20 mintues to go as Jack James’ cross was converted by Murray for his second of the evening.

Hinds continued to cause trouble amongst the home defence, and eventually got the goal his play deserved in the closing stages, netting from just inside the area to seal Town’s progress.

Speaking to the club’s official website, boss Paul Driver, who saw his side reach the quarter-final last season, said: “This year we have gone behind a couple of league times in the league and always bounced back.

“I thought for the first 30 minutes we were a bit nervy, but once George got that first goal I thought for the last 15 minutes of the first half we did really well.

“We were a little bit slow getting going in the second half, but then we were excellent for the last hour.”

Barnet:Busby, Gyasi, Hernandez (Brown 71), Coker, Pascal, Payne (C), Connell (Adineran 55), Bishop-Hodgkins (Syla 46), Mason-Clark, Adinna, Cheema. Subs not used: McKenzie-Lyle, Valion.

Hatters: Todd, Bean, James, Bakinson, Mead, Jones, Cotter ©, Murray (Shamalo 79), Hinds (Verney 90+2), Snelus, Read. Subs not used: Panter, Sorunke, Belgrove.