Musonda open to another loan move to further career

Young Town centre half Frankie Musonda would be open to a loan move away from Kenilworth Road again this term to aid his progression in becoming a regular for the Hatters.

The 19-year-old joined Braintree for a short period last term, playing three matches for the side in the National League, under former Luton first team coach Hakan Hayrettin, who had been in charge, before losing his job with the side relegated.

Although, the aim is to be pulling on a Luton shirt next term, on whether he would be willing for another temporary stint away from Kenilworth Road to boost his chances, Musonda said: “I think this season I definitely need to get a lot more games and get myself out there a bit.

“With such high competition in my position at this club, it’s not going to be easy, but hopefully I can break into the team.

“If not, I’m sure the gaffer, if it’s all right with him, he would let me out on loan to get some more experience and then come back to the club and see what happens with that.”

Musonda’s time at Braintree was a mixed one, with the Iron losing to Wrexham 2-1 and thumped 4-0 by eventual champions Lincoln City, before earning a 3-3 draw at Solihull Moors.

The teenager felt it was all a good lesson at such an early stage in his career though, as he continued: “It was a good time there, definitely a good experience as that’s the first time I’ve gone away and had to meet a new set of players.

“They play a different style of football than what we do at Luton but definitely getting the men’s experience is good for me and that’s something I really wanted and needed.

“It was a shame they got relegated and it’s not the greatest of pitches, but you’re going to have those games in your career and you have to be able to play in all sorts of situations.”