New signing has caught the eye of Town team-mates

Hatters keeper Marek Stech welcomed the addition of what he felt was a ‘brilliant’ new signing in Luke Berry last week.

The Cambridge United midfielder joined on a three year deal for an undisclosed fee, making his debut as a second half substitute at Mansfield on Saturday.

He looked very sharp in the training, a very clever player, so he’s a great signing for us. Marek Stech

He impressed during his half an hour on the pitch, and on Town’s latest new face, their 10th signing of the summer, Stech said: “He’s a brilliant player, I think he’s going to really help us, so he’s a great signing.

“He trained only once with us and then we travelled.

“He looked very sharp in the training, a very clever player, so he’s a great signing for us and we’ve just strengthened the squad, which we’ve got to 24, 25.

“There’s pressure on training every day and we have to compete and whoever plays on Saturday in the first 11 then it’s very important we’ve got a good squad.

“I think all the signings he’s (Nathan Jones) made this summer have been absolutely spot on, he’s signed big players, spent a bit of money and it pays off in the games.”

Meanwhile, with Berry so prolific for the U’s last season, striker Danny Hylton believes it will only benefit the push for promotion.

He added: “Luke Berry, you know what he’s about, score goals, creative midfielder.

“Twenty-two goals from midfield last year is incredible.

“Every team that gets promoted, always have that midfielder that chips in with 10-15, 20 goals and if Luke can do that for us, and I’m sure he will, then it will help us get over the line.”