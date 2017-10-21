No change for Luton despite reaching the summit

Hatters boss Nathan Jones will be keeping everything exactly the same for his table-topping side as they face Crawley this afternoon.

Town’s 4-1 victory over Exeter City during midweek saw Luton reach the summit, but Jones won’t tampering with anything despite his team moving to the top of the pecking order in League Two.

He said: “I’m not going to say it doesn’t change anything, it gives you a better platform and players are that more receptive.

“Right now, I’ve got a group, regardless of results, that believe in what we do, and wants to work hard and wants to demand from themselves.

"Even more so now, because we’re in a rich vein of form, so they want to continue that and they’re hungry, they’re a good group and it doesn’t change anything we do.

“We still train exactly the same way, we’re not getting carried away in any shape or form.

“It’s 14 games in, we’re in a real good place, the best possible place and we want to stay there and we can get better.

“Kevin Nolan (Notts County boss) said this the other day when they were in similar form, but we didn’t actually play particularly well first half against Exeter, so we can improve on stuff.

“We need to improve. If we want more development and move this club forward, second half (against Exeter) we were wonderful, same as the performance was Saturday but there’s still room for improvement.

“I’m not just being coy and not just being clever by saying that, but we have to get better as we want to take this club forward.

"Those who can’t get better won’t be here and those who can get better, we move forward with, we have that ethos here.”

With Jones keeping a settled side once more for the fixture at Crawley, the boss is well aware those in the side are desperate to get back in.

He added: "Right now it’s a respectful environment, respectful rivalries.

"We’ve got the front ones wanting to compete in the goalscoring charts, we’ve got people wanting to get in the side that are competing with their mates and people who feel they should be playing and would be playing elsewhere.

"Such is the form and such is the performance levels at the minute, that there’s real good competition, but that drives everyone on and providing everyone stays focussed and competes in the right way, then it’s a happy environment at the minute.

"But there’s aspects we need to improve. Tuesday night we didn’t defend a direct threat well enough aswe could have, we had to change shape, which I don’t like doing, but we had to do it and that enabled us to get a foothold in the game.

"Once we were able to get a foothold and more possession and more attacks, then we know we have the capabilities of scoring goals and that’s what happened."