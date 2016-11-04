No England U21 call-up for Luton’s on-loan Seagulls stopper

Luton Town keeper Christian Walton hasn’t been selected for the England U21s squad for their matches against Italy and France next week.

The 20-year-old who made his debut for the U21s during the 5-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at Walsall FC last month, has seen boss Aidy Boothroyd name Sunderland’s Jordan Pickford, Manchester City’s Angus Gunn and former Luton loanee Jonathan Mitchell (Derby County) as his three keepers.

Also included in the squad is another ex-Hatters loan player, with Swansea’s Alfie Mawson, who played a half for Town against Alfreton in 2013, winning his first call-up, while Luton-born Lewis Baker (Chelsea), who was with the club’s centre of excellence, is involved too.

With the Young Lions hosting Italy at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium on Thursday before heading to Paris to face France the following Tuesday, it means that Walton is available for Luton’s League Two clash against Accrington Stanley next weekend.