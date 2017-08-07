No further bids received for Hatters striker

Luton Town are yet to receive any further bids for striker Isaac Vassell according to boss Nathan Jones.

With Bristol City already seeing an offer turned down for Hatters’ in-demand hitman, there were rumours of Birmingham City being the latest club to test Luton’s resolve.

I’m not preoccupied or worried about getting bids, because we’re a very strong club. Nathan Jones

That wasn’t the case so far according to the boss, who said: “No, Bristol City have come in for him, we’ve turned that down and we move on.”

When asked if he was expecting any more concrete interest ahead of the transfer window closing, Jones continued: “In my time here, we expect we’ll get bids for not far off everyone, because we think we do good work and we think we improve everyone, so I don’t know.

“What we can’t afford to do is to dwell on things like that, because we have a focus, we have a goal that we want to achieve this season and nothing can derail that.

“We’ve got make sure that happens and I’m not preoccupied or worried about getting bids, because we’re a very strong club.

“We’re not a selling club, we have a process in place to recruit and to make sure that we are constantly on the front foot, recruiting ahead of schedule.

“So we’re fine at the minute and whatever comes, comes.”

Jones didn’t think the club would be forced into a sale if it wasn’t in their best interests either, saying: “I can’t second guess the board, all I know is that they come to me with everything.

“They give me total autonomy on what I want to do.

“I speak to my staff, speak very closely, every 15 minutes at the minute with Gary Sweet (chief executive), so we make sound decisions.

“But it’s very strong board here and we’re under no pressure to do anything we don’t want to do, so it’s a great position to be in.”

Although Vassell’s value will have gone up after his double against the Glovers, Jones didn’t think it was just his goalscoring exploits that will improve his credentials.

He added: “What we have here and we can keep on about this, but what we do every single day, we hope, that everyone adds value every single day.

“We don’t come in, do a five a side, don’t teach them anything and let them get on with stuff and hope he’s a better player than he was yesterday.

“What we do is we educate our players every day, so Isaac’s value would have gone up for the fact that he would have had one more day’s training with us.

“We believe we enhance reputations, we believe we make players better here, that’s fact, because it’s proven.

“So his value is more today than it was Friday, not just for his performance Saturday.”