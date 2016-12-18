No talk of the play-offs as Jones concentrates on promotion

Hatters boss Nathan Jones doesn't want to entertain talk of the play-offs this season as he's fully focused on his only goal, winning promotion to League One.

Luton remained firmly in the hunt for an automatic spot with an excellent 2-0 victory over Blackpool yesterday, as they head into the busy Christmas period nine points behind leaders Plymouth and seven off Carlisle and Doncaster, who both won too.

However, after witnessing the confident manner in which his side triumphed at Bloomfield Road thanks to goals from Jack Marriott and Cameron McGeehan, Jones said: “I want to mention something. I had an interview on Thursday and I was asked, ‘was it important just to stay in the play-offs?’

“Yeah, if you want to be that, but that isn’t our goal, so I don’t want to be asked that question again.

“It isn’t just important to stay in the play-offs. We have one goal and I believe we’re going to achieve it, but our focus is up.

“Yes, we could have fallen out of the play-offs today if a lot of things went against us, but our destiny is in our own hands and that’s how I like it. If our destiny is in our own hands, I trust our players.

“Blackpool could have gone above us today but there was a gulf today and I don’t mean that disrespectfully. Today was a gulf and I thought we were excellent.”

Despite injuries to both Alan Sheehan and Dan Potts, Jones stuck with his three at the back formation, moving Glen Rea alongside Scott Cuthbert and Johnny Mullins, setting up in a 3-1-4-2 system.

On his selection, Jones continued: “They were both injured - Sheehan in the game last week and Potts in training, so he was a little bit unlucky.

“I just feel it gives us an extra dimension going forward, in terms of the width that we have. We’ve just got good players in those positions. I thought we were excellent, another clean sheet too.

“We have the best defensive record in the league, that hasn’t changed today, that’s just been enhanced. It’s only subtle tweaks and a lot’s made of systems and so on, but the way we play, it’s just about trying to find the best formation, the best formula for us to win games. I thought we really were excellent.”

Jones’ tactics paid off too as with full back James Justin pushed further forward into a left wing position, it was he who set up McGeehan’s second half clincher, with a delightful cross from Alex Gilliead's pass.

The Town boss added: “That’s what we put him in there for. I thought he was superb. We want assists and that was one of the things to focus on, from our wingbacks.

"He got in, put in a great ball and it was a great finish, so I'm really delighted.”