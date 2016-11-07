No timescale on returns for Green and Doyle

Hatters duo Danny Green and Nathan Doyle are continuing to make slow progress as they bid to return from their respective injuries.

Winger Green suffered a double leg break against Northampton Town in April, while Doyle ruptured his Achilles tendon during pre-season training.

With Craig Mackail-Smith making his return to action against Exeter City at the weekend, when asked if Green was back in training yet, Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “No, not at the minute, it’s a process with Greeny because it wasn’t a straight-forward injury if you like.

“So we’re being patient with Greeny because with this type of injury you can’t rush it and then come back.

“We want to make sure he’s right and pain-free and doing everything freely and then we can step up and push him on, but he’s not close at the minute.

“It’s a slow process because of the nature of the injury so what we’ve got to make sure we do is keep him going safely at a steady pace.

“There’s strong competition at the minute, so we don’t need to really push him at an unsafe pace if you like, or unnatural pace, he’s getting there. There’s no set back, it’s just a slow process with him which we’re choosing to do.”

Meanwhile, Doyle has never featured for Jones since he took charge at Kenilworth Road, the midfielder’s last game coming during an FA Cup second round defeat at Peterborough on December 6.

The boss continued: “He’s on track, in terms of an Achilles injury, he’s outside, he’s bang on. The physios have done very, very well with him, the medical department have done very, very well with him, it’s a long process.

“I wouldn’t want to put a timescale on it (comeback) just in case. You never know with Achilles injury, because it’s such a serious injury.

“There’s always things when you’re bringing people back, could have secondary stiffness and so on, so you’ve got to be careful in putting a real timescale on it.

“In terms of a natural timescale then he will be back, you’d imagine, outdoor training properly well before the end of the season, but we don’t know that.”