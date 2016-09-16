Northern Ireland U17s call up young Hatters keeper

Young Luton Town keeper Tiernan Parker has been called up to the Northern Ireland U17 squad.

Parker, 15, who has already represented his country at U15 and U16 level, will join up with his team-mates for three upcoming UEFA Championship qualifying round ties against Spain, Slovakia and San Marino.

The Luton U16 keeper only turned 15 last month and flew out to Belfast this morning to meet up with his international colleagues in preparation for Monday’s game against Spain at Lurgan’s Mourneview Park.

Hatters Academy & Development manager Andy Awford told the club’s official website: “We are all really pleased Tiernan has had another call-up. It’s great for him and the club.

“International football can only help his overall development as a player and person, and we wish him well for the period he’s over there.”