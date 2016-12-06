O’Donnell desperate to play in the Checkatrade Trophy at Swindon

Hatters defender Stephen O’Donnell is desperate to play in tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy second round clash at League One Swindon Town.

Luton chief Nathan Jones has made 11 changes in each of the club’s group stage matches this season, but O’Donnell just wants to be included in whatever side take to the field at the County Ground.

I’m not the manager I don’t make the decision, but if he lets me be available I want to play on Tuesday and want to play on Saturday. Stephen O’Donnell

He said: “I want to play in it, it doesn’t matter, I don’t care.

“I wanted to play in the first game when I was playing every week for the first team, away at Gillingham. I went to watch it, travelled with the boys as I want to play football.

“I didn’t come down here to watch, to admire other players, I came down here to play. It doesn’t matter if it’s a friendly, doesn’t matter if it’s a training session, I want to play, if I’m fit I want to play.

“I don’t care, I want to play both. It’s a first team game, that’s just me personally, Jared Roberts-Smith might have a say in it fatigue-wise, physically, but that’s my view.

“It’s nothing to do with me though, it’s the manager who makes the decisions.

O’Donnell has made two appearances in the competition so far, and has been impressed by the standard of the youngsters coming through at Kenilworth Road, with Jones utilising a number of them, like Frankie Musonda and Akin Famewo during the matches.

He added: “The two teams I was involved with, Millwall and West Brom, we’ve got a crop of young players who are very good and have huge, huge futures ahead of them.

“But I think we’ve also got a squad of older players as well that are more than capable of playing too.

“It’s hard to tell if it was a full strength team as we’ve got people who didn’t even travel (against Solihull), that can stake a claim as to why they should be playing.

“So what’s important is that everybody’s working hard that if you get a chance you need to take it.”