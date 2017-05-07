O'Donnell not stressing as he awaits contract talks

Hatters defender Stephen O’Donnell isn’t stressing about whether or not he will be offered a new deal by the club at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer, with no word yet on whether he will get the chance to prolong his two year stint at Kenilworth Road.

When asked whether he was hopeful about extending his stay with Luton, O’Donnell, who has lost his place in the side to James Justin recently, said: “Nothing’s been said, but I’d love to (stay). It’s something I’ve not really thought about and if he (Nathan Jones) offers me something it would be great, but we’ll wait and see.

“I’m not really stressed about that, I’ve got a lot more stress on my mind. I’m getting married in the summer, so I’m not allowed to think about my future, it’s about our future!

“It’s a great club, it’s going places, it’s great to be a part of that, but I want to be a part of something, I want to be playing.

“With young JJ, he’s doing well, he’s from Luton, he’ll be a player that I would say it’s a difficult task for someone to put him out of the team for good.”

If he’s not offered a deal, O’Donnell, who may well have a vital role in the play-offs this term, after he replaced an injured Justin against Morecambe at Kenilworth Road yesterday afternoon, doesn’t think there will be any shortages of takers.

He added: “I’ll be fine, don’t worry about that. I’ve played enough games now, something will be on the table.

"It would be nice to be here, but I’m not stressing about it. I just want to try and enjoy my football, if I get any of it in the next few games and if not, then I'll see what happens come the end of the season.

“That will take care of itself in the summer though, whether it’s here or elsewhere. That’s not up to me to decide, that’s up to the gaffer and my agent, so we’ll wait and see.

"Everything’s just focused on getting Luton up to League One where it should be.”