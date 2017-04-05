Palmer knows just how vital his last-gasp winner was

Hatters frontman Ollie Palmer was well aware of the enormity of his last-gasp winner against Blackpool on Saturday.

Prior to the stoppage time drama, Luton were occupying the final play-off place, but only on goal difference, a position they would have lost due to Exeter’s even later deciding strike at Mansfield.

Ollie Palmer bursts clear at the weekend

However, Palmer’s close range finish saw Town back up to fifth again with six games to go, as he said: “It’s massive to get the three points.

“The teams around us won as well, so it makes it more important to make sure we stay in that pack and gives us the best opportunity to get in the top three.

“I feel like we were the only team that wanted to win the game for the 90 minutes.

“The gaffer’s been drilling it into us that he wants us to win in the final stages of the game, nick a win and not that we necessarily nicked the win but we scored in the 90th minute.

“He wants to see us doing that a bit more often, as we’re never clinging on to games.

“Yes we lost a couple of games recently, but nine times out of 10, we’re the one’s fighting to get the winning goal, putting pressure on the opposition.

“Keeping a clean sheet was massive too as it enabled us to get the winning goal.

“We’re not in the worst place to try and get in the top three.

“You don’t want to be looking over your shoulder, teams above us are going to be nervous, they’re going to drop points and we’re going to be there willing to pounce.”

Palmer’s strike from just a matter of yards was his second since arriving at the club from Leyton Orient on loan.

He admitted it’s been a struggle off the pitch with his parent club in financial problems, adding: “I’m not actually being paid at the moment from Leyton Orient which is difficult, so I just want to dedicate that goal to my little son, my missus and my new family.

“Having a son really changed me as a young man and I appreciate life more and they’re the most important things to me.

“A goal’s a goal, I don’t care if it’s a yard out of 50 yards out, as long as they go in!”