Palmer not just a plan B option for Luton

New Luton frontman Ollie Palmer hasn’t just been signed as a plan B approach, according to boss Nathan Jones.

The Hatters chief has been after a more physical striker to increase Luton’s aerial threat for some time, and finally got his man when bringing in Palmer on transfer deadline day.

It’s not just plan B thinking, if this don’t work we’ll go for that, sometimes we might use that from the start. Nathan Jones

He was utilised from the bench at Grimsby on Saturday, allowing Town to go longer in the second period, but Jones admitted he could well start with Palmer in future games too, saying: “I don’t think it’s just a plan B, it’s an option, another option.

“It’s not just plan B thinking, if this don’t work we’ll go for that, sometimes we might use that from the start.

“It’s just utilising the assets we’ve got and the four we’ve got up there provide competition and will provide a test to any team.

“He gives us another dimension as we’re a good side, a good passing side. We try to play and sides try to combat that.

“So now we have another option, and it’s good to have that and if they want to sit deep, yes, we’ve got a big man.

“We’ve got Danny (Hylton) back, got Isaac (Vassell) and Jack (Marriott) who came on and had an impact again.

“So we had four as good as strikers as there are in this league, and variation, probably the best variation in the league as well.”

Palmer’s impact was noticable at Blundell Park on Saturday as he came off the bench after an hour, with Luton trailing 1-0 and formed part of three man attack alongside Hylton and Vassell.

It worked too as Vassell bagged his his third goal in three games, nodding home after fine work from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, while Palmer also won a last-gasp penalty only for Hylton to see his attempt saved.

Jones explained why he made the decision to alter his system, as he continued: “Our midfield weren’t getting on it, we were getting a bit outmuscled in terms of Jake Gray and Luke (Gambin).

“I wasn’t a game for them in terms of a fluent game, so we weren’t able to get those in the game.

“What we did was go three upfront and we know if we can get it into them with quality then they’re potent.

“We have three different ones, we have Vassell who is pure pace, Danny who’s a bit of everything and then Ollie’s was a real good target for us.

“So we needed little bit more of a plan B, and thought we were excellent, I really did.

“Once we had that stability up front, then Jordan Cook and Pelly, our runners, were really coming into it and we were getting into areas.

“Plus we now had more of a threat aerially, so when we do get into areas we can put it in because we have that.”

Jones was quick to praise Mpanzu for his part in the goal, with the midfielder winning the ball back from experienced right back Ben Davies and sending over a pinpoint cross for Vassell to convert.

The boss added: “I thought he was excellent, especially when he got to grips with the game and more during the second half as I don’t think I can really single anyone out that was excellent in the first part of the game, as I don’t think we were.

“Second half we showed what a good side we are, it’s just a shame it was a small part of the game.”