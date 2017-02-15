Palmer’s cameo receives glowing praise from boss Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones reserved special praise for the impact on-loan striker Ollie Palmer has made since arriving at Kenilworth Road on transfer deadline day.

The 25-year-old forward joined on loan from Leyton Orient until the end of the season and has come off the bench three times now for the Hatters, catching the eye on each occasion.

Ollie Palmer celebates his maiden Luton strike with Luke Gambin

He bagged his first goal for the club during last night’s 3-0 win over Hartlepool too, dispossessing Scott Harrison by the touchline and then tucking home once an intended cross for Luke Gambin rebounded fortunately into his path.

Jones said: “What he has shown since I spoke to the kid back in January, he’s shown a real desire to come here and want to do well for Luton Town.

“He was desperate to come here and since he’s come in the building, he’s been brilliant and that showed today.

“That epitomises the conversations I had with him when it was difficult to get him out of his old club.

“He showed a real, real desire and that’s what we want, that’s what we wanted to add to the squad. He’s improved the squad and I’m delighted for him as he deserved that.

Palmer almost added a second as once again he chased down a lost cause, won the ball back, before unleashing a shot that was excellently saved by Pools’ impressive on-loan Middlesbrough stopper Joe Fryer.

Jones continued: “His tail was up there and he had a bit of confidence about him, so it was brilliant.

“He showed a real desire to do well, we call them game changers and he did, he changed the momentum of the game when he came on and I’m delighted for him.

“Now we have different edges, different cutting edges, different qualities about us and I’m delighted. We’re in a real, real good place.”

Fellow goalscorer Luke Gambin also revealed that the squad had met during the week to discuss the importance of their roles from the bench.

It was highlighted by Palmer, although both Jack Marriott and Jonathan Smith helped Hatters wrest control back during a second period that Luton had struggled to get going.

He added: “We had a meeting during the week about the subs, making sure when you come on you’re ready to impact the game and Ollie came on and it was good to see that straight away, he impacted the game.

“It just helped us get through that second half and made it comfortable for us.

“That’s your job to come on and change the game, whether you’re starting or on the bench. Coming here the lads are such a tight group, you can really get the sense of everyone’s out there trying to help each other.

“So you’re doing it for the team, you want to come on in such a great position, impact the game and try to get the win.”