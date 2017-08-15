Penalties are the name of the game as Town beat Spurs U21s

Checkatrade Trophy: Luton 2 Spurs U21s 2 (Luton win 4-2 on penalties).

Spot kicks were the name of the game for Luton Town this evening as they beat Tottenham Hotspur U21s 4-2 in a revamped ABBA penalty shootout.

After the game finished 2-2, with both sides gaining a point, there was then a bonus point on offer for whoever came through from 12 yards.

Elliot Lee, Jordan Cook, Josh McQuoid and Luke Gambin were the super troupers for the Hatters, with Samuel Shashoua and Keanan Bennetts missing for the visitors.

Earlier, Town were able to give Danny Hylton and James Justin their first action of the season, with the pair playing 45 minutes, while there were Luton debuts for keeper James Shea and recent signing Harry Cornick as well.

Luton almost took the lead inside two minutes, with Cornick motoring away on the left as Tyreeq Bakinson and Cook combined to roll in Lee, who was was denied by a wonderful stop by Brandon Austin at full stretch.

It soon became apparent there was going to be goals, Hylton, Cook and Lee all going close in the opening five minutes.

Spurs weren't without their moments though, a glorious pass from Bennetts almost releasing Shilow Tracey, as Shea raced out of his area to block.

Luton then had the lead on 19 minutes, as Cornick found Luke Gambin in the box and he swivelled to drive into the bottom corner with his right foot.

Spurs weren't behind for long though, two minutes in fact, as Joe Pritchard took aim from 20 yards, his drive slamming into the post and then rebounding in off the unfortunate Shea.

Town's number two had the woodwork to thank though moments later as the impressive Bennetts set off from around half way, bamboozling Cook and Justin to toe poke across goal, hitting the base of the post.

Cook had a go from a free kick 25 yards out that didn't miss by much, while a lovely move by Luton saw Gambin find the overlapping Justin, whose cross was headed wide by Hylton.

Luton's striker did the same on the half hour from Gambin's delivery, although Town amost were left red faced once more, Bennetts' cross flicking off Mullins head and flying inches wide.

Bennett wasn't too wide moments later, before Shea was called upon to make a decent stop from Tracey's low drive after he fashioned a shooting opportunity.

In the second half, Hylton and Justin made way for the previously out of favour McQuoid and U18s full back Jack James, who became yet another academy graduate used by Jones since taking over.

However, Spurs hit the front just 60 seconds in, as Ryan Loft was sent clear and showed great composure to beat Shea.

Luton did restore parity on 54 minutes when James got to the byline and sent over a cross for McQuoid to power his header past Austin and make it 2-2.

As the game wore on, Spurs' started to bring out some of the party tricks, through William Miller and Bennetts, but Town stood firm and might have snatched it, Lee unable to divert a cross.

With five minutes to go, Hatters had a great chance to win it, as a quick break saw McQuoid blocked by a wonderful challenge from Japhet Tangana, with James's cross glanced narrowly wide by Cook.

However, most fans were looking forward to penalties by then, and they got their wish, with Luton being the winners' who although didn't quite take it all, bagged an extra point.