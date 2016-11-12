Pilgrims’ lead at the top of no concern to Hatters boss

Hatters boss Nathan Jones isn’t unduly worried about the gap that has opened up between his side and leaders Plymouth Argyle.

With virtually a third of the season gone, Luton already trail the Pilgrims by 11 points as they sit in fourth place, although it wasn’t a major concern to Jones just yet.

We had a stat this week that at this stage last season, Northampton were fourth, so we’ll take their pathway from last year. Nathan Jones

He said: “It’s 15 games, nothing’s won in November. Plymouth are in real good form at the minute, so if they continue that then they’ll be worthy of winning the league if they never lose another game.

“Carlisle are matching them in terms of form, but what we have to do is make sure we stay in and around the pack because we know what a side we have.

“We know we have a squad that can handle a full season, so we had a stat this week that at this stage last season, Northampton were fourth, so we’ll take their pathway from last year.”

Jones did concede his side are slightly away from where he feels they should be this term though, as they are three points adrift of the play-off places, going into this afternoon’s match with Accrington Stanley.

He added: “If I’m honest, I think we should have four, five more points.

“There’s games that I don’t think we’ve nicked results, but some games we’ve totally, totally dominated that we’ve just failed to win.

“So if we had three or four more points I think we’d be in a real good position in terms of how we’ve competed, who we’ve played, what we’re trying to do, who we’re bedding in, and it’s put us in a real good footing.

“But we’re in a very good place, we’re injury free, got a group of players that want to do well.

“We’ve got a hunger, a team spirit here which is fantastic. So I’ve got to settle for where we are because nothing can change, but if we had four more points then that’s where we should be.”