‘Plonker’ Hylton vows to try to cut out yellow cards

Striker Danny Hylton has vowed to try and stop picking up yellow cards after receiving his seventh booking of the season already during yesterday’s FA Cup win over Exeter.

Hylton, who has already missed two games due to being banned this term, one for his red card against Doncaster, and the other for accumulating five yellow cards, is once again walking a disciplinary tightrope.

I don’t mean to get booked, but I suppose I can be a bit of a nuisance. I’ve got to be a little more clever at times, which I struggle with. Danny Hylton

Should he reach 10 cautions before March, then he will serve another suspension, which would be a huge blow for the Hatters, after Hylton’s two penalties saw him reached double figures for the Hatters.

He said: “I’m a little bit of a nuisance and it drives the gaffer mad. I don’t mean to get booked, but I suppose I can be a bit of a nuisance. I’ve got to be a little more clever at times, which I struggle with.

“I’ll try to cut it out without taking away that edge to my game. I’ve just got to be cuter, a bit cleverer.

“I’ve got myself to blame a little bit, maybe sometimes your reputation might go before you.

“That’s going to be the way it’s going to be, so I’ve just have to get on with it and man-up really.”

This time it did appear a case of Hylton’s reputation preceding him, as he can count himself hugely unfortunately to be booked by official John Busby.

On fouling Ethan Ampadu by the byline, the striker was then shoved to the floor by home keeper Bobby Olejnik, with both players seeing yellow.

A bemused Hylton said: “Honestly, I got pushed over and I got booked, I don’t understand it.

“I really don’t know what I did. I’d like to ask the referee but I don’t quite know. I just stopped them taking a quick free kick, got pushed over and somehow I’ve been booked for it.

“That’s the way it is sometimes and maybe I should not get involved and just walk away, rather than trying to stop them taking a quick free-kick.

“It’s the least of my worries. The main thing is that we through got though.

“They can be a bit card-happy sometimes, referees, can’t they? But I think it was a tough game for a referee. It was quite end-to-end and he was busy. He did a decent job.”

After winning what looked a soft penalty in the first half, Hylton went on to endure constant abuse from home supporters all afternoon, responding with a friendly wave as he left the tunnel at the end of the game, having sent Town through to Monday night’s second round draw.

On the City fans, he said: “They might not have much to cheer about here. It seemed like the only thing they were interested in was trying to get me sent off, rather than supporting their team.”

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones reiterated his frustration with Hylton for getting booked once more, but wouldn’t swap him for anyone in the division.

He added: “A special thing for Danny Hylton, he gets stick from crowds but I’m telling you now, he’s the best player in this league. So every crowd can give him stick and cane him but they’d swap their centre forward for Danny Hylton, I promise you that now.

“He’d been outstanding, absolutely outstanding. He’s a plonker, as I keep saying, because he keeps getting silly little bookings, but, for me, he’s the best player in the league.”