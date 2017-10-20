Potts overjoyed to put Morecambe miss behind him

Defender Dan Potts was delighted to exorcise the memory of his recent miss against Morecambe in the Hatters’ 4-1 win at Exeter City on Tuesday night.

During Town’s stalemate at the Globe Arena recently, Potts had a wonderful chance in the first period, when his close range shot drew a fine save from Shrimps keeper Barry Roche.

It fell nicely for me, like the one at Morecambe that I should have scored, but luckily this one just flew home. Dan Potts

It had clearly been playing on his mind and when presented with an almost identical chance at St James Park in midweek, he made no mistake this time, burying his shot into the corner for a second goal of the campaign.

There had been appeals for a penalty against Danny Hylton in the build-up, but Potts ensured there were few complaints in the aftermath, as he said: “It did cross my mind, I thought the ref was going to give a foul and everything just seemed to stop.

“It fell nicely for me, like the one at Morecambe that I should have scored, but luckily this one just flew home.

“We managed to back it up with two quickfire goals and before you know it we’re 4-1 up.”

It wasn’t just on the floor that Potts was having chances either, as he got on the end of a number of corners from Alan Sheehan, seeing one effort cleared off the line.

The defender, who now has his best tally in a season so far, said: “I had a few in the first half from a little bit further out.

“It they went in I would have been well pleased, but I know I’m decent in the air.

“If the lads put the ball in like Sheez did, it won’t be long before they go in the back of the net.”

Town’s opening blitz to the second half saw Exeter simply blown away and Potts felt the swiftness of the goals stopped any remote hopes of a fight back from the hosts, who had enjoyed the better of the opening 45 minutes.

He continued: “That was key, as after the way they played first half, we didn’t really give them a chance second half to build any momentum.

“Anything they did try and build from, we dealt with better in the second half and we stopped them in their motion and I thought it was a good professional performance.

“We give them credit for their first half display, but think they’ll give us credit for our second half display.

“I don’t think it was matter of them coming out sloppy, I think we came out, had the bit between our teeth and think we really showed why we should be top of the league.

“It’s a massive win for us, it ended up a massive result and a good evening all round.

“This is a tough place to come, you just have to look at the first half, we got off to a good start but we were under the cosh.

“I thought second half we were different class though.

With Exeter in the ascendancy during the first period and clearly on top, it took a switch in formation from the Hatters, reverting to a 3-5-2, to allow them to gain a foothold in the game and Potts felt trialling different formations in the past ensured it was a seamless transition.

He added: “They hit the bar within 20 seconds, we got the early goal and I thought that might have settled us, but credit to them they came out and definitely put their game against us.

“I wouldn’t say we struggled to deal with it, but we were under pressure, and I thought we showed a good resilience to go in at 1-1.

“We had a chat in there at half time, tweaked it a little bit and it definitely seemed to work.

“Last year, we tinkered with a few different formations. This year, especially recently, we’ve gone with a different formation and that sort of flexibility and that experience within the formations has helped us.

“Going back to the three at the back, I thought second half they couldn’t handle us.”