Potts urges Luton to improve their record on the road

Hatters defender Dan Potts wants his side to improve their record on the road against sides in the lower reaches of the table when they head to Crewe Alexandra this afternoon.

Although Town are top of the table on goal difference, they are yet to register victory at a side in the bottom half this term, losing to Barnet and drawing with Morecambe, Crawley and Cheltenham.

Potts knows that statistic will ensure he and his team-mates don’t take anything for granted going into the game too as he said: “You look at the teams we’ve dropped points against, they’ve all been in the bottom half and we won’t be going there with any complacency for sure.

“We treat every game exactly the same and we’ll be looking to put in another performance and get in another three points.”

On just why Luton haven’t won those games, but picked up three points at promotion chasing Accrington, Exeter and Wycombe, he continued: “I don’t think it’s down to us playing bad in those games, we’ve come away gutted as we haven’t put the ball in the back of the net.

“They’ll come and it would be worrying if we weren’t creating the chances.

“We’ve gone to places away from home, the likes of Cheltenham, Barnet, Morecambe and they are tough places to go.

“Regardless of where they are in the league, you don’t earn any victory, but we’ll definitely be looking to get off to a quick start against Crewe and hopefully we can get in the lead and go from there.”

Hatters chief Nathan Jones admitted that it was an area he and his coaching staff had discussed, but felt there were mitigating factors in the some of the draws picked up this season.

He said: “We look at everything, we take every game on its merits and yes, we’ve drawn, but we went away to Morecambe and were excellent, just couldn’t score, and late on, got tested.

“Crawley was a very difficult game at the end of a difficult week, a week like this, because we’d had two fantastic results in terms of 7-1, 4-1, so it was pretty similar to this week, but for different reasons.

“Crawley proved midweek against Exeter, they’re a good side, they’re a difficult side to play against, and they were as good as they have been all season when they were against us.

“So whether they raised their game or we were slightly off it, I don’t know, but there’s no guarantees in any games.

“We’ve debriefed Tuesday already and debriefed Saturday so we’re into the next game and all we can do is try to win the game in front of us, regardless of the opposition.

“We’ll go there in good form, with a good mentality and try to win the game.”

The Railwaymen have shown their credentials at times this season, beating Notts County at home and also League One Rotherham United in the FA Cup too.

Jones thought it summed up the division at times, saying: “I think it’s that type of league.

“You look at certain things, some of the results, people are beating people, it’s that type of unpredictable league.

“Whether that’s inconsistencies, or whether people raise their games for certain team, I don’t know.

“But all we can do is try to play at our best and if we do that, then when we play well, we’ve won, apart from Cheltenham away, where we did play well, but conceded really late and that was probably the only one.

“So if we turn up and play our way I’ll be happy because if Crewe are better than us when we’re very good, then they’re some side.”

The hosts do possess a goal threat in striker Chris Porter, who scored twice against the Hatters when at Colchester last season, as Jones added: “They’ve got good threats, good players, but so have we.

“So what we’ve got to do is make sure ours turn up.

“If all 11 of ours turn up, plus the game changers, then we’ll make sure we put in a good performance.”