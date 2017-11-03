Praise for Town boss after milestone is reached

Luton Town chief Nathan Jones received some glowing praise from captain Scott Cuthbert after reaching 100 games in charge for the club during Saturday’s home clash with Coventry.

Although it didn’t pan out anywhere near the way Jones would have wanted, with Hatters beaten 3-0 on the afternoon, Cuthbert was quick to talk up the manager’s influence at the club since being appointed back in January 2016.

He’s a great manager and a good coach and he’s going to coach higher and I’m confident he’s going to get us higher as well. Scott Cuthbert

He said: “He’s been fantastic for the club, he’s brought in so many good quality players.

“He came in when we were 18th in League Two and not doing well.

“He brought a brand new style of play in, changed the whole philosophy, the whole work-rate of the place, he’s been brilliant.

“From a personal note he’s been good for me, I’ve played the majority of the games he’s been in.

“He’s done absolutely fantastic, he’s a great manager and a good coach and he’s going to coach higher and I’m confident he’s going to get us higher as well.”

In Jones’s 100 matches for the club, he has 48 wins, 27 draws and 25 defeats.

The Hatters have scored 169 goals in that time, conceding 108, taking 144 league points during his stint in charge, 73 of them at home and 71 on the road.

The former Brighton first team coach’s win ratio of 48.8 per cent is bettered only by Allan Brown on 50.5 per cent from 95 matches.

Jones is just below Brown’s average of 1.737 points per game as the defeat on Saturday took his average back to 1.734.