PREVIEW: Leyton Orient v Luton Town

Leyton Orient are currently under new management after previous boss Andy Hessenthaler paid for a poor start to the League Two season.

The former Gillingham and Dover chief became the first managerial departure of the 2016-17 season as the O’s board opted to act after a disappointing run of results, which saw the club sitting in 14th place, having won just three of their opening nine league games.

Under Hessenthaler, O’s began with a draw at Cheltenham, while defeats against Fulham in the Capital One Cup and then at home to Newport were offset by wins over Stevenage and Grimsby.

Another home defeat followed though, to Mansfield, before the O’s beat Stevenage in the EFL Trophy and won at Morecambe, picking up a point at Carlisle too.

However, Hessenthaler’s fate was sealed after losses to Yeovil and Notts County, with owner Francesco Becchetti calling time on his five months at the helm.

Former Sampdoria boss Alberto Cavasin was named in charge a week later, becoming Orient’s eighth manager since Italian businessman Becchetti bought the club in 2014.

On his appointment, Cavasin, who is taking his first job in England, said: “I have enough knowledge of the squad but a bit less about the championship (League Two).

“This kind of football is perfect for my way [of playing] and my ideas. At the moment I don’t know the language but it is a great opportunity.

“It is important to learn English. For five days a week I will have three three hours with a teacher.”

However, two defeats have followed for Cavasin, at Southend in the EFL Trophy and then home to Portsmouth last weekend as they currently sit in 20th place, just two points off the drop zone, with an anticipated promotion push looking a long way off at the moment.

It’s at the Matchroom where results have been the main issue this season, as apart from beating Stevenage on August 16, the O’s have lost all five league games in front of their own supporters.

The form of last year’s leading goalscorer Jay Simpson has been one of the main problems this term as after netting 25 goals last term, he is yet to get off the mark during his seven games so far.

There was plenty of change at O’s in the summer with the likes of Liam Kelly, Jordan Bowery, Yvan Erichot, Teddy Mezague and Jens Janse coming in, with plenty moving on too, Armand Gnanduillet, Jobi McAnuff, Connor Essam, Lloyd James and Mathieu Baudry to name a few.

Team news: Luton are without the suspended Olly Lee, while Danny Green and Nathan Doyle remain out.

However, Johnny Mullins and Craig Mackail-Smith are both fit and available, as is Glen Rea after coming off the bench against Crewe last weekend.

For Orient Liam Kelly is expected to be missing with a muscular injury that forced him off during their game with Portsmouth.

Robbie Weir is still serving his three-match ban and Nigel Atangana and Harry Cornick are both injured.

Top scorers: Hatters - Danny Hylton (7). O’s - Paul McCallum (6).

Man in the middle: Ollie Yates. Taken 10 games so far this season, showing 31 yellows and four reds, with those four dismissals coming in his last four games, including two as Cambridge United beat Accrington 2-1, with keeper Will Norris saving two last-minute penalties.

Earned promotion from the National League last term, after taking 21 games, showing 54 yellows and two reds

Steven Plane and Marc Wilson are the referees assistants, with fourth official Michael Webb.

In charge: Alberto Cavasin - 60-year-old Italian was appointed as Orient boss earlier this month.

Had been a right back in his playing days, with spells at Treviso, Vellino, Atalanta, SPAL, Verona, Catanzaro, Bari, Cesena and Padova before retiring in 1990.

Coached at Calcio Padova, before returning to Treviso and then went to a number of Serie B and C clubs, including AC Cesena.

Took charge at Lecce of Serie A in 1999, leaving in 2002, before heading to Florentia Viola, Brescia and Treviso.

Appointed coach of Messina in January 2007, only to be sacked two months later, before heading to Frosinone boss, leaving there in June 2008.

Went back to Brescia in May 2009, before being sacked in November, taking over at Swiss Super League team AC Bellinzona.

Named head coach of the UC Sampdoria in the 2010-11 season, leaving in 2011 and had been out of work before heading to Orient.

View from the opposition: Alberto Cavasin, speaking to the East London and West Essex Guardian: “By the time the Luton game comes around we will have had a whole week to work on set pieces in training.

“We need to be a more compact team so we are able to ready our own manoeuvres, so we have to be more structured to ensure we play good football.

“We will have to make up the midfield for Saturday.”

Friendly faces: Town skipper Scott Cuthbert joined Luton after leaving Orient in the summer of 2015.

Spending four years with the O’s, where he made over 150 appearances, scoring seven times, as they reached the League One play-off final during his time there.

Played for both: Matthew Spring came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, playing over 250 times for the club, before a move to Leeds United in July 2004.

Snapped up by Watford for £150,000 with Luton then paying £200,000 to bring him back to Bedfordshire in January 2007, where he played over 50 games.

Eventually chalked up 357 appearances the Hatters, to sit 12th in the all-time appearance list, scoring 43 goals too, before joining Sheffield United on loan in July 2008 and then had time with Charlton until Orient signed him in June 2010.

Spent 18 months with the O’s, playing almost 100 times, scoring seven goals as he then headed to Wycombe and now 36, is still playing, plying his trade for National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town.

One to watch: Paul McCallum - 23-year-old striker who was at West Ham as a youngster, though left Upton Park without making a first team appearance.

Spent loan spells with AFC Wimbledon, Aldershot, Torquay, Hearts and Portsmouth before signing for the O’s in June 2015.

Only netted three goals in 10 appearances last term after a serious injury wrecked his season, but has impressed this year, with six goals in his 11 games so far.

We’ve got form: Luton have enjoyed a decent enough return in their trips to O’s in all their previous guises as Orient and Clapton Orient too.

With matches starting back in 1906, a United League clash that Luton lost 2-1, Hatters have played 32 times in east London, winning 10, drawing 11 and losing 11, scoring 40 and conceding 41.

Last time out: Luton were 1-0 winners at Orient last season, courtesy of Jack Marriott’s splendid first half lob.

The visitors, who gave a debut to on loan keeper Jonathan Mitchell, then produced a magnificent defensive display, with Scott Cuthbert in particular outstanding to ensure victory.

Hatters: Jonathan Mitchell, Stephen O’Donnell, Dan Potts (Magnus Okuonghae 86), Scott Cuthbert, Alan Sheehan, Jonathan Smith, Cameron McGeehan, Paddy McCourt (Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu 64), Olly Lee, Jack Marriott (Danny Green 76), Craig Mackail-Smith.

Subs not used: Elliot Justham, Alex Lawless, Paul Benson, Joe Pigott.

Attendance: 5,684.

Referee: Charles Breakspear