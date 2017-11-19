Proud dad Rob at Twickenham as Lee brothers score stunners!

Former Newcastle and West Ham midfielder Rob Lee couldn’t believe he missed both his sons Olly and Elliot scoring wonder strikes for Luton Town during the 7-0 hammering of Cambridge United yesterday afternoon.

Olly started, and more than likely finished, the goal of the season competition, lobbing visiting keeper David Forde from inside own half, with a quite brilliant effort measuring at least 70 yards.

Meanwhile, Elliot followed suit on the stoke of half time, magnificently volleying into the top corner with his left foot and then hammering home the sixth from 20 yards late on.

Lee said: “Unbelievable you miss one game to go to Twickenham and both sons score stunners !! #prouddad."

When speaking to the press afterwards, eldest son Olly said: “He always misses the good ones, he can’t come anymore, so it’s all right.

“He’s at the rugby, he doesn’t even like rugby! It was unfortunate that he’s missed it, but he’ll just be pleased we did well.”

Olly Lee wheels away in delight following his magnificent goal

Meanwhile, Elliot laughed: “I think he’s gone to watch rugby, so he wasn’t happy, but he’s been texting our whole family saying how proud he is, and it’s a proud day for the family."

When hearing that Lee senior wasn’t in attendance, Town boss Nathan Jones said: “That’s what corporate hospitality does for you, it drags you away sometimes, he won’t be doing that again will he!”

Meanwhile, describing Olly’s goal which brought the house down at Kenilworth Road, Jones continued: “We work so hard on our counter attacking and the ball should have been clipped to Hylton and Olly should have continued his run.

“But the vision and the technique, the confidence that he showed to do what he did was just immense. Not many could do that, I could never do that, I would never have reached, not many can do that, he did it fantastically well.”

On how he felt the Lee brothers would be feeling afterwards, especially Elliot, for whom it was his first league start of the campaign, Town's chief added: “I would imagine they will be very, very delighted.

"Olly’s been in real good form, he’s started the first game and hasn’t looked back, but his brother's had to be patient,.

"He has real quality and we get on to him and he sometimes gets frustrated, but we keep on to him that he’ll get his chance and when he gets his chance he has to take it.

"And that’s the first stage of taking your chance.”