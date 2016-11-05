Rea definitely claiming Luton’s second goal

Hatters defender Glen Rea was definitely claiming his second goal for the club during this afternoon’s 3-1 FA Cup win at Exeter City.

Rea arrived at the back post to divert Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s wonderful cross goalwards on 71 minutes, with the ball cannoning off the post and appearing to go into the net after hitting goalkeeper Bobby Olejnik.

It is off the post but if I don’t touch it, it’s not going in, so it’s my goal isn’t it? Glen Rea

However, Rea was in no doubt it should go down as his strike, saying: “The gaffer, in a couple of the meetings we had in the week, he was saying that the ball lands at the back post most times a goal’s scored.

“Anyway, Scotty (Cuthbert) has told me to run round the back and I got my foot on it, it’s definitely gone down as my goal, 100 per cent.

“Hopefully anyway. It is off the post but if I don’t touch it, it’s not going in, so it’s my goal isn’t it?”

Hatters boss Nathan Jones certainly hoped that Rea, who had to slot in to the centre of defence after Johnny Mullins picked up an injury in the warm-up, will be credited with the goal that saw Luton move 2-1 in front.

He said: “I hope Glen gets it. I love that kid, as I keep saying, but I had to send him off in training on Thursday because he hasn’t had the best week in training, let’s be honest.

“But I know what I get from him, I know what I get from that kid and that’s why I love him. He should get the goal. It’s his shot, it’s point blank range. Goal.”

Meanwhile, striker Danny Hylton, who was just behind Rea had the defender missed Mpanzu’s felt it was Rea’s too, adding: “It’s a great ball in from Pelly, Glen has read the flight, got round the back stick and the gaffer has been going on for the last week or two that it’s an area where goals are scored in, on defenders’ blindside at the back stick.

“Glen has made a good run and if he wasn’t there I think I would have been there to tap it in. Glen was there and thankfully he scored and put us in the lead.”