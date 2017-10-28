Rea ecstatic by Town’s ‘unreal’ start

Hatters are exactly where they want to be this season according to defender Glen Rea.

A superb unbeaten run of nine games has propelled Luton to the top of League Two and Rea admitted the players are thrilled by their beginning to the campaign.

He said: “It’s unreal for us and unreal for the fans as it’s where we want to be. We just missed out last year and we’re right up there again.

“Our aim is to get promoted, so we’re just going to keep trying to do it. We’ve played a few good teams recently, we’ve played the top boys and done well, so we’re looking at ourselves.

“We just need to do well and see where it takes us.”

Although never at their best at the weekend, Luton ensured they maintained their unbeaten run with a hard-fought goalless draw against Crawley Town.

On the performance, Rea continued: “It was a hard fought point, we maybe could have won it, but I think a point’s fair for both teams, especially when it’s this windy and the rain’s come at the end.

“They’re a good team, especially coming here and they set up to not let us score a goal and to be fair to them they did it.

“So it’s a good week for us and we’ll take the positive and move on from it.”

Town kept their seventh clean sheet of the season too, thanks to two fine second half saves from Marek Stech, as Rea said: “He’s been unreal for us this season, he’s a top man for us.

“He comes out for crosses and as a back five as I’m in there now, more of a defender, we’re buzzing when he comes for crosses.

“It takes a weight off us shoulders and he’s been unreal for us.”

Team-mate Scott Cuthbert also thought it was a positive result after a tough few days travelling the country, after Luton had been in Exeter on Tuesday night.

He said: “I think after the week we’ve had you come here and you’re a bit disappointed that you’re not picking up full points. But in the grand scheme of things, I think it’s a positive point.

“Seven points from nine, still top of the league and it’s been a tough, long week.”

Although struggling for form this term, Crawley produced a performance above their disappointing position, with the difficult playing conditions a real leveller too.

Cuthbert said: “The manager pointed it out before the game in the clips, the front four can be very erratic and hard to read. They do things off the cuff and I felt that was the case.

“I don’t know what it looked like from watching, but playing, the wind was certainly causing a lot of problems for teams, so we had to be on our guard.

“Stechy’s (Marek Stech) pulled off a great save at the end when we’ve been sliced open, and as a team we’ve done all right.

“Just at times we lacked that little bit of spark, but that was probably down to it being a really tough week.”

The hosts made the most of the playing surface at the Checkatrade Stadium too, leaving the grass extremely long.

It’s something Luton, who are still yet to triumph in a league clash at Crawley, will have to be prepared for as season the season progresses though, as Cuthbert added: “I think they let it grow to stop us playing a bit, but we need to get used to that.

“Teams are going to do everything they can to upset us, but I don’t think personally I’ve ever won here either.

“It’s a real tough place to come, so in the grand scheme of things, we’re happy we’ve taken a point.”