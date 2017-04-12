Reading keeper desperate to prove himself at Luton

Keeper Stuart Moore is determined to show he has what it takes to be Luton’s number one for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old Reading stopper had signed on loan on transfer deadline day, but after a bad mistake in his first game against Cheltenham, he played just once more at Grimsby, before losing his place to Arsenal keeper Matt Macey.

This is just a start though, I want to show everyone what I can do and hopefully I’ll be given a lot more chances. Stuart Moore

But, with Macey recalled by Arsenal after injuries to Petr Cech and David Ospina in the week, Moore’s 13-game stint on the bench was ended at the weekend as he returned to the side for the trip to Barnet.

The youngster excelled at times too, with a wonderful save to keep out Mauro Vilhete’s header at full stretch, just prior to Olly Lee’s second half winner.

Speaking afterwards, Moore said: “It’s obviously not ideal being on the bench, but it happens in your career. That’s football.

“I’ve just got to make sure I’m ready every time, working hard in training.

“I had to wait until I got my chance and it’s come and I think I showed that I have been working hard and I am ready.

“It’s nice when you get a bit of praise from your players as well, but that’s my job, that’s what I’m there to do and I will do everything to keep the ball out of the back of the net.

“This is just a start though, I want to show everyone what I can do and hopefully I’ll be given a lot more chances.”

After being thrust in for his Town debut against the Robins just hours after signing for Luton, Moore admitted he had been afforded a bit more time to prepare for the trip to the Hive.

He continued: “I had a little bit of an idea (in the week), but found out on Friday.

“It came as a bit of a shcok Matt getting recalled, you never know when that’s going to happen.

“Obviously it’s unfortunate, but you can take it either way for him.

“He wants to play games, but sat on the bench in the Premier League for Arsenal is a great achievement for him.

“It’s been nice to settle in now and get to know all the lads and know how the team play.

“The more and more I work with them, the better the relationship gets between them.

“Every day we work hard and in football you’ve just got to be ready at any time as that can be whenever you least expect it as well.”

Hatters host Leyton Orient on Friday and then head to Mansfield on Monday, as Moore hopes to keep his place adding: “We’ve got a lot of competition here, with Liam Gooch and Craig King.

“They’re both very good goalkeepers, so I know I can’t take my foot off the gas in any way.”