Red hot Vassell thrilled to have his future sorted with Luton

In-form striker Isaac Vassell was delighted to have his impact at Kenilworth Road rewarded by a new deal recently.

The 23-year-old forward had penned a deal until the end of the season in the summer, but recently saw it extended until 2018 by boss Nathan Jones.

It gives you that platform to think ‘let’s kick on and lets do something special.’ Isaac Vassell

Vassell, who joined from non-league Truro City after being scouted by Town’s chief recruitment officer Mick Harford, said: “I’m delighted. It’s a bit of a weight off the shoulders now as you’ve got that security, so I can just kick on now and carry on improving.

“Not that there was any pressure before, but there was that little thing in the back of your mind thinking, ‘maybe it will be up at the end of the year,’ or ‘where are we going to go at the end of the year?’

“It gives you that platform to think ‘let’s kick on and lets do something special.’”

Vassell was quick to praise Jones for the way he has handled his development this term, saying: “He’s explained to me if I keep going and keep pressing then it’s only going to be good things coming my way.

“I trust in the manager’s judgement. He’s put in a lot of work with me and it seems to be paying off, so I’ve got to keep improving and keep working until I can be the best I can be.”

The ex-Plymouth frontman was on target once more at Grimsby on Saturday, netting his third in as many games, and sixth of the season to date.

Jones added: “He’s in good form, he’s hungry, and it was in a 40 minute period, as he wasn’t at it first half, he was nowhere near the levels that we expect.

“Then he’s got his goal which we’re pleased with. We looked more of a threat second half, and he came into that.

“He’s building a career, little by little he’s getting there.

“He’s an absolute animal at times in terms of physicality and what he does.

“Now we’ve got to give him a little bit more know-how and he’s got to turn his chances into goals and if he does that, we’ve got a real asset.”

He then added a further two to his tally on Tuesday night, in the 5-2 thumping of Yeovil Town in the Checkatrade Trophy, as Jones added: “Isaac’s in good form at the moment, he’s developing and we’re glad we’ve got him.”