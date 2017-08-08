Search

Redknapp confirms Blues are looking to sign Vassell

Hatters striker Isaac Vassell
Hatters striker Isaac Vassell

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has confirmed the Championship side are looking to sign in-demand Luton striker Isaac Vassell.

The 23-year-old, whom Hatters have already rejected an offer from Bristol City for, netted twice during Saturday's 8-2 thrashing of Yeovil Town to make it 14 goals in his last 28 appearances.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Redknapp said: "He’s a good player. I think Bristol City are in for him. We have made enquiries, he’s a young player with a future.

“He’s come out of non-league not long ago so he’s one that we were looking to bring into the squad.

“He’s quick, he’s strong. He has an awful lot of pace and he’s got a good future ahead of him.”